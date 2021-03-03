FOOD SECURITY: Nigerian farmers cultivated 221,450 hectares of land in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed, that during the past wet season in 2020, 221,450 farmers cultivated 221,450 hectares in 32 states to help boost rice production in the country.

Emefiele was speaking on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the 2020 wet season harvest aggregation and 2020 dry season input distribution under the CBN-Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in Zauro, Kebbi state.

According to him, in the North-West zone alone 85,261 farmers cultivated 120,218 hectares representing 38.5 percent in total number of farmers and 54.3 percent in total number of hectares financed.

“2.9 million farmers also cultivated 3.6 million hectares across 21 commodities under the bank’s anchor borrowers’ programme (ABP),” CBN further noted.

“Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns globally have shown that nations only export out of their reserves. Let us start building our own reserves now.”

“The rhetoric around neglect of previous years will remain part of our history and the best time to correct those mistakes is now and every stakeholder must contribute their quota to guarantee the realization of these national targets.”

In his remarks, Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi, commended the CBN for its initiatives which has brought succour to the country in terms of food security, diversification and economic growth.

On his part, Aminu Goronyo, RIFAN president, expressed gratitude to Buhari for his vision that Nigeria must feed herself by producing what she eats and eating what she produces.

