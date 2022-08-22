‘Force Nigerian govt to resolve dispute with ASUU,’ Activist charges students

The Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, on Monday charged university students in Nigeria to force the Federal Government to resolve its dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

The union’s demands include reviewing the lecturers’ condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of members’ salaries, among others.

Sulaiman, who made the call in a statement issued on Monday, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has refused to fulfill its promise of making the country’s education sector better.

He expressed sadness that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would begin its campaign for the 2023 general election without resolving the lingering ASUU strike.



The statement read: “The APC government of President Buhari has failed woefully in the educational sector. This negates their promises on education in both 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

“It is very bad that the APC government could continue with political activities for 2023 without resolving the burning ASUU strike.

“The ball is in the court of students. The current political leadership does not care because they have all their children trained in foreign lands and private universities

“The future of students has been put in jeopardy; they should do everything possible to put an end to ongoing industrial action.”

