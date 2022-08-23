Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday August 23rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku laments govt’s handling of public varsities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, said he would transfer the control of public universities to the state government if he emerges President in 2023. Read more

2. ‘Obi’s supporters formidable, dangerous to our aspiration,’ Fani-Kayode warns APC

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday described warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against underestimating the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Read more

3. APC inherited corruption, trying its best to fight it, ex-Gov Yuguda claims

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has slammed Nigerians who branded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as unconcerned about the crises rocking the country. Read more

4. 2023: Obi plays Nigeria’s dirty politics, we don’t know him – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday rejected the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Read more

5. Honeymoon over as Shekarau accuses NNPP of marginalising supporters

The former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday accused the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of marginalising supporters. Read more

6. NGX: Honeywell, Courtville lead gainers as investors lose N13.9bn

The Nigerian capital market’s equity capitalization crashed to N26.61 trillion at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

7. CBN reduces minting of Naira

The increase in electronic banking transactions has made the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduce the minting of the Naira. Read more

8. Police kills suspected kidnapper, arrests one in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe on Friday killed a suspected kidnapper in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen kill hotelier, abduct friend in Kwara

Gunmen on Sunday killed a hotelier, Kayode Akinyemi, during an attack on his hotel in Alomilaya area, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Read more

10. Man Utd stun Liverpool at Old Trafford to clinch first win of season

Manchester United clinched their first win of the Premier League season after defeating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night. Read more

