Man Utd stun Liverpool at Old Trafford to clinch first win of season

Manchester United clinched their first win of the Premier League season after defeating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils put up a fine display to stun the Reds in a game that gave manager Erik ten Hag his first Premier League victory.

Ten Hag dropped captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo in the game, and Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Marcus Rashford scored the second.

Mohamed Salah scored a consolation for the Jurgen Klopp side nine minutes from time, as they sought an equaliser to no avail.

Defeat leaves Liverpool with two points from two games as they are still searching for a first Premier League win of the season.

More to follow…

