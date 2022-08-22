Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday August 22nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Wike angry with Atiku over breach of PDP’s constitution,’ says VON chief, Okechukwu

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, declared on Sunday that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential bid would fail because it was against the principle of power rotation in the country. Read more

2. No going back on electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday assured Nigerians that the electronic transmission of election results has come to stay in the country. Read more

3. NBC: SERAP gives Buhari 24 hours to withdraw shutdown threat on AIT, Silverbird, others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given President Muhammadu Buhari 24 hours to “urgently instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to urgently withdraw the threat to revoke the licenses and shut down the operations of 53 broadcast stations in the country over alleged failure to renew their licenses.” Read more

4. 2023: Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to head APC presidential campaign media directorate

The Director of Media and Communication, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, and two others have been picked to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) Media and Communication Directorate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

5. ALARM OVER THREAT TO LIFE: Police in Bauchi says ex-Speaker, Dogara, lied

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has said there is no truth in the allegation of threat to life raised by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Read more

6. BPE briefs presidency on takeover of Kaduna, Kano, 2 other DISCOs

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Alex Okoh, on Sunday briefed the National Council of Privatization (NCP) on the takeover of Kaduna and three other electricity distribution companies. Read more

7. Panic as another building collapses in Lagos community

Residents of Lady-lak in the Bariga area of Lagos State were thrown into panic after a building collapsed in the area on Sunday night. Read more

8. Gunmen kill local council chief’s aide in Lagos

Gunmen have killed the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area Chairman, Francis Oguntulu, in the state. Read more

9. ‘Bandit leader, Bello Turji, has embraced peace,’ Zamfara govt claims

The Zamfara State government claimed on Sunday the state’s bandit leader, Bello Turji, has repented and embraced its peace overtures. Read more

10. Falconets crash out of World Cup after Q’final defeat to Netherlands

Nigeria women’s U-20 football team, the Falconets have crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Netherlands in their quarterfinal game on Monday morning. Read more

