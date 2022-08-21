JUST IN: Panic as another building collapses in Lagos community

Residents of Lady-lak in the Bariga area of Lagos State were thrown into panic after a building collapsed in the area on Sunday night.

However, it has not been ascertained if any causality was recorded in the incident which occurred at Adeleye Street, Lady-lak.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a situation report released to journalists, said the agency has activated all its response plans on the collapsed building.

The report read: “The Agency has activated its response plan to the above incident. All first responders are enroute. Updates to follow.”

Building collapse is a regular occurrence in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, with over 10 cases of such incident recorded in the state this year.

