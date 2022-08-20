Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku seeks decentralisation of power in wake of electricity workers’ strike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated the need for decentralisation of power in the aftermath of the nationwide grid shutdown due to the recent strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE). Read more

2. Nigerian govt deliberately allowed strike linger to invoke ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has slammed the Federal Government for allegedly intentionally allowing the ongoing strike action linger in order to invoke the ‘No-Work-No-Pay’ rule. Read more

3. Review of Oronsaye’s report to be completed soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the review of Orosanye White Paper Report would be completed soon. Read more

4. APC downplays Osun election defeat, reaffirms support for Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday downplayed its defeat in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State. Read more

5. PDP crisis: Atiku, Wike’s teams meet in Rivers

Members of the reconciliation team by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met in Port Harcourt on Friday. Read more

6. NGX: Honeywell, Japaul among top losers as investors drop N94.8bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N94.8 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. Govt orders MTN, Flutterwave to block access to Sokoloan, other lending apps

Internet service providers, payment system operators and telecommunications companies have been directed not to provide their services to Sokoloan, and other loan apps under investigation. Read more

8. Terrorists release four more passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train, 23 still in captivity

Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have released four more hostages. Read more

9. Bauchi govt rescues 69 victims from kidnappers’ dens

Bauchi State Government claimed that it had so far been able to rescue no fewer than 69 abductees from the dens of kidnappers across the state in its resolve to rid the state of kidnappers and bandits. Read more

10. Casemiro to join Man Utd as Real Madrid agree £70m deal

Midfielder Casemiro will be joining Premier League club Manchester United in coming days as his tranfer from Real Madrid has been agreed. Read more

