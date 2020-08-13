Forget Ohanaeze’s call for presidency, what Ndigbo want is Biafra –MASSOB

If presented with Igbo presidency and Biafra the South-East would “pick Biafra and dump Igbo presidency”, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said.

The Pro-Biafra group stated this while arguing that Ohanaeze is not the voice of Ndigbo and that the group’s clamour for a president of Igbo extraction was self-serving.

The national director of information for MASSOB, Mr Sunday Okereafor stated this on Wednesday in response to a statement credited to the leader of the Ohanaeze in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene.

On Tuesday, Okeke-Ogene had said that the mandate Ndigbo gave to Ohanaeze led by Chief Nnia Nwodo to negotiate the Igbo position in Nigeria, was the reason the Igbo apex socio-cultural body was insisting for a Nigerian President from South-East in 2023.

However, responding, Okeafor faulted the claim and said that MASSOB and not Ohanaeze remained the voice of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze has no agenda, but only pursuing their interest. They (Ohanaeze) are now shouting Igbo presidency. One of them is saying if they fail to get Igbo presidency in 2023, they will join Nnamdi Kanu to get Biafra.

“The fact is that when they get to that point, one Ibrahim will emerge, and Onu will be the vice president.

“Ohanaeze is not the voice of the Igbo, MASSOB is the voice of the Igbo. The leaders of the Igbo are in MASSOB. If you present Igbo presidency and Biafra to the Igbo, you will see that the Igbo will pick Biafra and dump Igbo presidency,” Okereafor said.

