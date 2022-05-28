Former Imo Gov, Ohakim, withdraws from senatorial race

Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo state, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo North Senatorial primary contest, which is set to take place on Saturday across the district’s six Local Government Areas.

Ohakim, who served as governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011, announced his resignation from the race in a letter to APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, sent through the party’s Imo State chairman.

The ex-governor withdrew from the Senate contest after consulting his family and close associates, according to the letter dated Friday, May 27.

He gave now reason for his action.

The letter was titled “Withdrawal from senatorial primary election”

It read, “It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“The decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after due consultations with my family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days.

“I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future.

“May I also seize this opportunity to thank you for your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race.”

