Fugitive who jumped bail, Maina, in court

Runaway former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), who jumped bail, Abdulrasheed Maina was in court on Friday to face his alleged corruption trial.

Maina was brought before a Federal High Court in Abuja by a combined team of policemen and operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC is prosecuting Maina over alleged money laundering alongside his company, Common Input Ltd.

After Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South stood as surety for Maina and he was bailed out, the former pension boss disappeared and refused to appear in court for his trial.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang later revoked the bail granted to Maina and ordered for his arrest.

The judge also remanded Ndume in Kuje prison for failure to produce Maina in court. The senator was later granted bail after spending five days in custody.

Maina was later found and arrested in Niger Republic at the weekend and was brought back to Nigeria by security operatives on Thursday, November 3.

Today (Friday), Maina was brought to court to face his trial, which had commenced while he was still on the run.

