G-5 will take action on February 25, not dead – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday dismissed insinuations that the G-5’s agitation has gradually fizzled out.

Wike and four others governors in PDP are currently at a loggerhead with the party leadership over the retention of Iyorcha Ayu as national chairman.

Other members of the G-5 are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The quintet had last year promised to make public their preferred presidential candidate in January.

Wike, who spoke during the PDP governorship campaign rally in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the G-5 was not dead but still relevant.

He added that the group would carry out its plan in the February 25 election.

“They said G-5 is dead. What is their problem? Why are they concerned?

“They don’t know there is a time to talk and there is a time to take action in politics. The action is on February 25. They can’t know our plans even if they push us. The more you look, the less you see.

“None of the vultures can withstand me and talk. Nobody can sell Rivers State for a pot of porridge.”

