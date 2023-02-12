Wike denies sending assassins after Sekibo, burning PDP presidential rally venue

Wike accuses Atiku supporters in Rivers of spreading propaganda after failing to deliver for ex-VP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused supporters of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of spreading propaganda after failing to deliver for the former Vice President in the state.

He also denied sending hired killers to the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo.

Sekibo had on Friday attributed an assassination attempt on him to Wike’s machinations, saying gunmen dressed in police uniform had opened fire on his vehicle in Port Harcourt.

Wike, who reacted to the development at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally of the PDP on Saturday, dismissed the allegation as untrue.

The governor also denied the allegation of burning the venue approved by his administration for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to hold its Presidential Campaign rally.

He accused Atiku Abubakar’s supporters in the state of inability to mobilize support for their principal.

“Let me use the opportunity to debunk an allegation that some persons may have made that one Abiye Sekibo said that I sponsored assassination; attempted assassination on his life”, Wike said.

“I want to state categorically clear, all of us from Rivers State know who is who. We know who has killed so many people in this state.

“So, we granted approval for the presidential candidate of the party to hold their rally at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. I do know that if you go there today, no stadium has been burnt.

“And so it is impossible for anybody to say somebody’s life was attempted and then the place was burnt down. It is not correct.

“And if there is anything like that, the person should report the matter to the police and all those found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“This is not the first time. If you know you don’t have the capacity to mobilise support which you have promised some people say so. Do not carry propaganda against innocent people”, he concluded.

