Ganduje pardons over 4000 prison inmates in eight years
The administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has pardoned 4,013 inmates in eight years across the correctional facilities in the state.
According to Governor Ganduje, the government has also settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the sum of four million, nine hundred and forty-nine thousand naira.
Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, stated this while pardoning another 43 inmates serving various jail terms in the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.
The Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Haasan Musa Fagge in a statement on Friday, quoted Ganduje as saying that freedom is everything to human life hence the decision to pardon them in order to regain their freedom.
He, however, called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in society.
On his part, the Controller of the correctional service in the state, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa, explained that the gesture offered by the Kano State Government of releasing inmates on payment of fines, compensation and pardon will assist in de-congesting the facilities and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.
He also appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service {NCS} by being law-abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.
