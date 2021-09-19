Ganduje reveals why governors refuse to sign death warrants

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has detailed the rationale behind the reluctance of governors to sign death warrants on convicted prisoners.

Ganduje made this assertion on Saturday during an interview with Trust TV, while linking shoddy judicial processes as the reason.

The Kano Governor cited the case that involved a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

“At one time he signed the warrant and somebody was executed judiciously. Later on, it was discovered that he was not supposed to have been executed. The judgement was faulty,” Ganduje said.

He added that following that incident, governors became more careful about death warrants, adding, “From time to time we sign, but we think that issue should be looked at constitutionally to find out what measures can be put in place so that people are not killed, only to discover later that they were not supposed to have been be killed. And you cannot retrieve the life of any creature.”

