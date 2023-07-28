Ganduje speaks on Lukman’s resignation, hints at APC Chairmanship post

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, declared on Thursday that he will change the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to reflect the times.

Prior to the formal announcement of his appointment as the party’s National Chairman, Ganduje made this statement in Abuja while hosting representatives of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group.

Additionally, he expressed his unhappiness over Salihu Lukman’s resignation from his position as the party’s National Vice Chairman (North West).

“When I heard it, I said it is very unfortunate. He shouldn’t have resigned because he was only informing members of the public about his opinion,” Ganduje said.

“That is all that democracy is. Since he has resigned, I think it is unfortunate. But I still believe hearing different views, and opinions in a political party is not an offence.”

According to him, internal democracy, wide consultation as well as making the party functional throughout the year would be an area he would focus on.

“More reforms will be introduced and I believe we are taking this party to the next highest level,” Ganduje added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West, Salihu Lukman, resigned as a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In a letter dated July 26, 2023 and addressed to the acting APC National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Lukman said he chose to resign from the leadership of the party than become a source of distraction for the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party,” the letter partly read.

