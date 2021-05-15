GAZA CONFLICT: Turkish President urges Nigeria to support Palestine during phone chat with Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday evening, held a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari and urged Nigeria to show solidarity with Palestine in the Middle East nation’s conflict with Israel.

At least 123 people including 27 children and 11 children had been killed in the Israeli forces attack on Gaza last week.

Seven people including one soldier had also been killed in Jerusalem.

The Turkish Presidency, which disclosed this in a message posted on its Twitter handle, @trpresidency on Saturday, said Erdogan told his Nigerian counterpart that Turkey was trying to get the international community to teach “unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous” Israel a lesson.

He implored Nigeria to support the Palestinians in “this rightful cause.”

The Turkish leader had also reportedly spoken with some other world leaders including Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan), Ashraf Ghani (Afghanistan), Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (Iraq), Abdul Dbeibeh (Libya), and the former Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad; on the matter.



The Turkish Presidency wrote: “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

“Exchanging Eid al-Fitr greetings, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

“Drawing attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust, and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine, President Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this rightful cause.”

