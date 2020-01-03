‘General Buhari has taken more foreign loans in 4 years than past govts took in 30 years’ —Omokri 

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has asked Nigerians to reject fresh $29.6 loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said that Buhari’s government in four years had borrowed more foreign loans than past governments did in 30 years combined.

Omokri made the claim in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle- @renoomokri, on Friday.

He wrote, “Dear Nigerians, I ask you for one small favour. General @MBuhari has already taken more foreign loans in 4 years than past governments took in 30 years combined.

“Please RETWEET this to reject his new $29.6 loan request.”

There have been criticisms against the Buhari’s government borrowing by different people and groups in the country.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, recently told Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm over the country’s debt profile.

