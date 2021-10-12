Germany become first team to seal Qatar 2020 W’Cup qualification

Germany have landed their ticket to the 2020 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar after thrashing North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday night.

Kai Havertz netted the first goal in the second half, slotting in from Thomas Muller’s unselfish pass before Timo Werner smashed home the second following Muller’s superb flick.

Werener went on to curl in a delightful third for the visitors before Jamal Musiala, who is of Nigerian descent, opened his account by striking home a confident finish.

The Hansi Flick team, who are four-time world champions, reach the tournament for the 20th occasion, with only Brazil (21) appearing more times.

They did it with two games to spare, with meetings against Liechtenstein and Armenia to come next month.

As it stands, only Germany and hosts Qatar are sure teams to feature in the global showpiece next year, as the race for tickets continues across the world.

