Entertainment
Ghanaian artistes shun Davido as he requests money from them
Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has made an attempt to continue his ‘fund challenge’ in Ghana by soliciting for funds from Ghanaian celebrities.
However, only rapper Medikal has responded so far to his request.
It would be recalled that the award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter sent social media agog a couple of days ago when he urged his colleagues in the entertainment industry and other sectors to deposit the sum of N1 million into his account.
The self-acclaimed Omobaba Olowo (OBO) and head honcho of the 30 Billion Gang endeavored to shake up the Ghanaian entertainment industry in similar fashion, but the response has been stoical.
Read also: Cynthia Morgan tackles Davido after donations from friends
So far, it was only the AMG rapper who has turned to Davido’s call and sent him about GH6000. “OBO @davido my birthday na car I want o Face with tears of joy bless u my g”..
Medikal becomes the first Ghanaian act to join the musicians sending Davido money.
The Atlanta-born music superstar acknowledged receipt of Medikal’s cash gift when he shared a screenshot of his transactions.
