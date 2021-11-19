Entertainment
‘God does not bless nice people’, Omokri says as he slams fans sending money to Davido
Former presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri has slammed followers and fans sending money to Nigerian recording artiste, Davido.
In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 18, the political activist admonished fans to be wise with the way they disburse funds to especially wealthy celebrities.
It would be recalled that Davido, real name David Adeleke on Wednesday, November 17 published his account details on the social media platform, Twitter so his fans could donate ahead of his 29th birthday celebration.
The singer also called upon his colleagues in the entertainment industry to send him the sum of N1 million each. Davido has since amassed almost N200 million within 48 hours.
Several Nigerian celebrities have also made attempts to join the ‘funds challenge’, prompting Reno Omokri to quickly address the trend.
Omokri admonished young individuals to invest their money and not necessarily use it to ‘get into debt because of a trend’.
In his concluding paragraph, the UK-based social media commentator stated that ‘God does not reward nice people’, hence they should be wise.
Read also: Omokri questions why Obi Cubana was invited by EFCC, but Abba Kyari was not
Read his thread below.
“Nothing wrong in giving money to people. But, don’t go into debt to show people how much you love them. Even worse is going into debt to try to belong to a clique that already knows who belongs and who doesn’t. Use your money to get wealthy, not to get attention!
“When you feed the poor, God feels you. When you feed those that are richer than you, God deals with you. Your wisdom is profitable. To you. Your foolishness is also profitable. But to others. Not you. How can you give someone what your haven’t given your mother?
“God does not reward nice people. He rewards wise people.”
