News
Gov Abiodun unveils plan to use drones to fight insecurity in Lagos-Ibadan express-road
Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, announced on Friday that his administration would soon receive drones for use on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
He stated that the delivery was intended to improve security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots throughout the state.
The governor made the remarks during the unveiling of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.
According to him, it would be used to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other forms of criminal activities on the highway.
READ ALSO:Ogun govt dismisses report on payment of $50,000 to Gov Abiodun’s convicted aide for business transaction
“We will soon receive our ordered drones, which will allow us to monitor the length and breadth of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and all areas where people engage in nefarious activities.
“We will continue to look for people who will work with us. I recently met with two highly placed law enforcement officers who have decided to come and work with us by assisting with training, support, and fundraising.
“I will unveil these individuals and introduce them to you in the coming weeks,” the governor stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...