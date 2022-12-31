Gov Abiodun unveils plan to use drones to fight insecurity in Lagos-Ibadan express-road

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, announced on Friday that his administration would soon receive drones for use on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He stated that the delivery was intended to improve security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots throughout the state.

The governor made the remarks during the unveiling of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to him, it would be used to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other forms of criminal activities on the highway.

“We will soon receive our ordered drones, which will allow us to monitor the length and breadth of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and all areas where people engage in nefarious activities.

“We will continue to look for people who will work with us. I recently met with two highly placed law enforcement officers who have decided to come and work with us by assisting with training, support, and fundraising.

“I will unveil these individuals and introduce them to you in the coming weeks,” the governor stated.

