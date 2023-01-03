Gov Abiodun wants to put Ogun among Nigeria’s oil producing states

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has promised that his administration has put plans in place for the exploration of oil prospects in Tongeji Island and Olokola areas of the state in 2023.

Abiodun who made the promise in his new year message on Monday, said his government would achieve the projects by “intensifying efforts in collaborating with technical partners and investors.”

In the message titled ‘The Promising Future is Here,’ the Governor said the state has all it takes to embark on the oil exploration.

“As the year progresses, we shall commence the implementation of some of our other initiatives: We will be partnering with others in the private sector in exploring the oil prospects of our state in the Tongeji Island and Olokola,” he said.

“We have no doubt that with the right technical partners and investors, Ogun State will soon proudly join the comity of oil-producing states in Nigeria.

“We will also soon be implementing our e -mobility and Gas Mobility projects through which all our motorcycles will be battery powered and our mass transport system will be powered by compressed natural gas.

“We will, through our rural electrification programme provide solar-powered lighting systems for our underserved communities,” be added, among other pledges.

