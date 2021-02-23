Gov Ortom directs implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the State Head of Service to immediately commence the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on grade levels one to six.

The Governor gave the directive in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, made available to journalists on Tuesday, shortly after a meeting with labour leaders in the state.

According to the statement, the implementation of the payment of the minimum wage forms part of resolutions of the interim agreement entered into between the state government and labour leaders in the state.

The Governor appreciated the labour union leaders for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

He however, assured Benue workers that the present administration will continue to give priority to their welfare while addressing other challenges of development.

