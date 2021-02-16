Metro
Female undergraduate shot dead in Benue
A female undergraduate of Benue State university, Makurdi, identified as Jessica Agee was on Monday evening shot dead by unknown gunmen.
The deceased was reportedly shot in her hostel at Gyado villa.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for alleged gang-rape of teenager in Benue
One Phillips Guda who said the deceased was his cousin broke the news via his Facebook on Tuesday morning.
“My little cousin Jessica Agee was shot dead last night at her student house at Gyado villa Makurdi, Benue State.
“May her soul find peace in the bosom of the Lord Almighty in Heaven and may God grant us the fortitude to bear the lost. May our Lord Almighty in Heaven also bring the perpetrators to book through Christ our Lord Jesus I pray. Rest in Peace My Sister,” he said.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4126247614065982&id=100000423535558
Join the conversation
Metro
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet scammers in Imo
Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo State.
Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday adding that the suspect will be charged to court.
The spokesman said the agency also recovered from the suspects some documents, including 13 letters of Power of Attorney; five architectural documents, and a folder containing other documents.
“The arrest was carried out by operatives of EFCC Port Harcourt zonal office on Feb. 12 at New Owerri, Emenike Estate, Noble Abode, Owerri, all in Imo State.
READ ALSO: EFFC investigates two Lebanese arrested over alleged $890,000 fraud
“Items recovered from the suspects are 40 mobile phones, 17 laptops of different brands and six vehicles.
“The vehicles include one blue Toyota Corolla car; one black Acura ZX car; one ash-coloured Lexus GX 460 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).
“Others are one green Venza car, one black Mercedes Benz and one ash Lexus 330 SUV,” he said.
Join the conversation
Latest
Suspected herdsmen attack Plateau communities, kill four, burn houses
Residents of two communities in Bassa local government area of Plateau State have been forced to flee the areas after suspected herdsmen invaded the villages on Sunday, killing four youths, burning houses and destroying property worth millions of naira.
A statement released on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Davidson Malison, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, narrated how the heavily armed herdsmen invaded and attacked the communities.
“Irigwe nation has, again, been thrown into a state of grief, dolefulness and heart-brokeness following the unwarranted killing of four of her gallant, able and agile men by the Fulani herdsmen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at two villages of Kwall district, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.
“Four youths, all from Rikwe-Chongu village, were ambushed along Ri-Bakwa axis near Kpachudu and three were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries. The other one was from Zirshe (Ntireku) who was ambushed and killed instantly.
“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) is saddened, dejected and crestfallen by this development as this callous act does not only portray sheer wickedness but total inhumanity to human against the Rigwe people.
“We therefore want to state in the strongest terms that this has to stop as our decision to be peace loving people should not be taken as an act of cowardice and pusillanimous.
“In the same vein, we want to call with a high tone on the authorities saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property to step up efforts in ensuring that the needful is done in terms of apprehending the culprits and absolute justice served so as to put an end to all manners of destruction of lives and property within Rigwe nation.
Read also: Herdsmen attack Plateau again, kill pastor, others
“We therefore want to use this same medium to commiserate with the immediate families and the entire nation over the loss of our brothers; may God comfort us all even as we pray for the repose of their souls. May the perpetrators experience unrest courtesy the disturbance by the innocent bloods spilled.
“Though, the situation is grievous and onerous, but we call on our people to continue to remain law-abiding as we are known for, and also maintain ceaseless vigil, security consciousness and surveillance so as to forestall a reoccurrence of this dastardly act.
“Names of four people killed;
1. Ezekiel Maja – 29-years-old
2. Emmanuel Agaba – 39-years-old
3. Moses Daburu – 26-years-old
4. Kefas Bulus David – 31-years-old
42-years-old Bitrus Ezeh sustained gunshot injury and has been hospitalized at Enos Hospital, Miango.
“Several houses and food grains worth millions of naira were also burnt down at Zirshe village. Rigwe Nation is our land and no amount of evil forces can compel us to relinquish it to the enemies. We are known for resilience and so we shall remain till the end of age.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Court sends Ilorin ‘yahoo boy’ to prison over love scam
A 34-year-old graduate, Kelvin Isioma Monye, was on Monday February 15, 2021 sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, having found him guilty of offences bordering on romance scam.
Monye, a graduate of Agricultural Science, was arraigned on a two-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
His problem started on January 12, 2021 when some concerned residents of Tanke area in Ilorin petitioned the Commission over the activities of some internet fraudsters around the neighbourhood. A statement by head, media and publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Investigations into the petition led to his arrest.
Particulars of count 2 of the charge read:”That you, Kelvin Isioma Monye (alias: Hassan George), sometime in the month of June 2018, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by personation, by portraying yourself as a white male named Hassan via your email address kelvinmonye37@gmail.com to one Louise Evan and induced her to send you $1000 in gift cards, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code Law.”
He pleaded ‘guilty’ to the two counts.
Read also: EFCC raids Yahoo Boys hideout in Osun, Ogun; arrests 39 suspects
While reviewing the facts of the case, Olasode Olumide, an operative of the EFCC told the court that Monye was arrested on January 13, 2021.
“He was profiled and in the process an iPhone 6 and a Sony Laptop were recovered from him”, Olumide said.
The witness said several fraudulent documents were printed out from Monye’s email address in the presence of his lawyer. He stated that further findings showed that the defendant was a Nigerian, but claimed to be an American citizen.
The witness, however, informed the court that the defendant in the course of investigation brought a draft of N460,000 as restitution of his crime”
In his judgment, Justice Abdulgafar convicted and sentenced Monye to three months imprisonment on each of the two counts, adding that the sentences would run concurrently.
The judge, in addition ordered that the iPhone 6 and Sony Laptop which were used as instruments of the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, including the sum of N460,000 which he restituted .
Join the conversation
Trending
-
International4 hours ago
North Korea attempted to steal Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine technology — Report
-
Tech4 hours ago
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
-
Life's Blog23 hours ago
Mr Macaroni releases video, says he was assaulted, tortured by police over #occupylagos protest
-
Politics23 hours ago
Court orders police to produce former Imo Gov, Ohakim
-
Politics19 hours ago
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Original Slay Queen’, excited Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala’s rise to WTO DG
-
Politics23 hours ago
Sen Abaribe blames Buhari for increase in herdsmen attacks, escalating insecurity
-
Life's Blog22 hours ago
Distraught Naira Marley returns to Nigeria as govt cancels Cameroon concert
-
Politics23 hours ago
Reps consider bill to ban journalists without degree