Politics
Gov. Yahaya Bello claims Buhari’s govt has largely tackled insecurity in Nigeria
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has claimed that insecurity in Nigeria has largely been tackled by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
The governor maintained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not reneged on his campaign promises to Nigeria.
Bello said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight, a pre-recorded show aired every Monday.
The former presidential aspirant noted that the ruling party had worked tremendously in improving the equipment of security agencies as well as the welfare of personnel.
Bello added that no country was free of challenges, stressing that the APC-led government would ensure the safety and prosperity of Nigeria.
He said: “On security, the challenges of then have largely been solved. We are facing emerging challenges not only in Nigeria but across the world.
“If you compare it with the situation before the 2015 general elections, the difference is very clear. There are several other things that are done to prevent this insecurity that can never be brought to the media to discuss.
“This is the first time we have a President that could buy hardware that was never in existence. Some were obsolete and some were just not in existence before today.
“Which country of this world is having it rosy? There is still a lot more that needs to be done, I know that very well.
“It is this administration that will rather expose the few corrupt elements in our midst. In the past, you dare not talk about it.”
