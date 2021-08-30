Gov Zulum bans public preaching, orders DSS to arrest any defaulting cleric

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has directed the Department of State Services to arrest any cleric preaching in public spaces and inciting people.

Zulum gave the directive at a stakeholder meeting on Sunday in Maiduguri, over the security situation in the state and the recent surrender of hundreds of Boko Haram insurgents.

According to him, the development became necessary as some clerics had been abusing themselves and stirring conflicts in their public preaching.

Zulum said, “One very important thing I want to discuss here is the issue of preaching in the state. If care is not taken, this will become a serious issue because I heard different preachers have started abusing each other.

“I heard they are abusing each other in their preaching. I have ordered the DSS to arrest all of them in the state. The Preaching Service Board has been given all the powers to regulate their activities.

“We shall never allow anybody to come into the state and begin to say things anyhow, be it Christian or Muslim. This is very important.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) should write to us, the Jama’atu Nasri Islam should also write to the Borno State Government and the Preaching Service Board to create access for them to preach. This is very important.”

