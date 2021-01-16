Gov Zulum makes case for power shift to South in 2023

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum has explained why power should shift to the Southern part of the country during the next political dispensation set for the year 2023.

Governor Zulum who was speaking on Friday at the 17th Chief Gani Fawehinmi annual lecture, themed ‘The constitutional history of Nigeria’s dysfunction: Any pathway to indivisibility and common progress?” said that power should return to the South for the sake of fairness.

According to him, there are pathways to indivisibility and common progress as Nigerians must collectively agree that more needs to be done to demonstrate fairness to every constituent part that made up the country.

Zulum further added that pedestrian suspicion is not an empirical or legal reason to deny any section of the country from participation in the leadership of the geographical entity called Nigeria.

He said; “I’m persuaded that other sections of the country should be given the opportunity to lead in 2023, why not? It is constitutional.”

On the issue of fairness as regard 2023, Governor Zulum said, “Consequently, my response to the question posed by the theme of this programme is that yes, there are pathways to indivisibility and common progress; we must collectively agree that we need to do more to demonstrate fairness to every constituent part that made up this country. That is the constitution.

“We need to understand that pedestrian suspicion is not an empirical or legal reason to deny any section of the country from participation in the leadership of this country. We are fast moving towards a point of inevitable tension.

“One of the loudest concerns from the public is marginalisation. Therefore, we must as a matter of necessity, create an environment that is conducive for everyone. People must feel the impact of the government and that government is responding.”

The governor also said south-easterners should negotiate for power rather than expect others to leave it for them.

He said, “To our friends and brothers in the South-South and South-East particularly, only God gives power but you have to negotiate for power. Negotiation becomes easier when you make friends across the divide. If we negotiate for power, we don’t always get everything we want, but we will normally mention every clause that covers everything we need.

“I said this because I have heard many people say ‘they don’t want to give us power’ but assumptions and projections will never actualise your aspirations. We must all remember that God gives power but human beings negotiate for it. Every interested party must be prepared to negotiate for it,” Zulum noted.

