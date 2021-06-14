Governors to meet on implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary Wednesday | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states in the country will meet on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of financial autonomy to judiciary and legislature in states.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Bello-Barkindo said efforts are being made in all states to either constitute State Accounts Allocation Committees (SAAC) or inaugurate them.

This, according to him, is preparatory to the granting of full autonomy to the two arms of government at the sub-national level.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had since embarked on a nationwide strike on the issue.

The NGF spokesman said the governors had been working out modalities for the autonomy in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

He said the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, would brief the governors on the activities of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting would also review the agenda of the National Executive Council (NEC) which would take place on Thursday.

He said: “Other items on the agenda include the regular update on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability for results (SFTAS) to provide status of states on their DLI’s and upcoming deadlines.

“The meeting would also receive a presentation from the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, regarding unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”

