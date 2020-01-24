Group faults Ngige’s suggestion on how South East can produce next president

A socio-political pressure group known as Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF) has kicked against the comments made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige on how Igbos could show readiness for the nation’s presidency.

The group in a statement issued by its President General of NUF, Chief Godson Ezenagu on Thursday in Awka, Anambra State capital, faulted Ngige’s position on the matter describing his (Ngige’s) comments as untrue.

According to the President General of NUF, the Igbo tribe does not need to join APC to produce the president of the country, rather, it needs total mobilisation of people across zones.

“All political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the South East in the principle of equity, natural justice and good conscience. Zoning to the zone will kill every agitation in the South East,” he said.

Ngige had in an interview with the Sun days ago advised leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to collapse their party into the All Progressives Congress (APC) if they are serious about becoming President.

Ngige further advised Ndigbo to be properly integrated into the mainstream politics by identifying with the two major political parties in the country.

“Those who say they are in APGA should collapse and come into the mainstream politics of Nigeria,” Ngige said.

“If APGA wants to help Ndigbo as they pretend or as they mouth or tout, they have to realign and come into the mainstream Nigerian politics. We have to go and reinforce in the two political parties.

“There is still time for the Igbo to re-strategise, and we have to start now,” Ngige added.

