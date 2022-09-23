Group slams Dogara, Babahir Lawal over opposition to APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Northern Christian Youth Initiative (NYCI) on Friday slammed the duo of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

The two men have launched ceaseless campaigns against the same faith ticket adopted by the ruling party.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Mike Msuaan Msuaan, the group warned politicians against the use of religion to sow seeds of discord in the country.

NYCI stressed that Dogara and Lawal were disappointed that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, overlooked them in his choice of running mate for next year’s election.

The group accused both politicians of endangering the lives of Northern Christians with their campaigns against the APC’s same faith ticket.

The statement read: “As a matter of fact, Babachir Lawal authored very damaging write-ups against the Vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, himself a Christian and a presidential aspirant in the APC primary that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Babachir Lawal demeaned his fellow Christian in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a Muslim. Hon. Dogara was also a known supporter of Tinubu.

““We did not find both Yakubu Dogara and Babachir Lawal canvassing votes for any Christian candidate during the APC primary. We expect the duo who have become accidental defenders of the Christian faith to have stood for either, Prof Osibanjo or Rotimi Ameachi who were also top presidential contenders during the party primary

“We expect that people who have held such exalted positions like those held by Hon. Dogara and Babachir Lawal in the past would be cautious in sowing seeds of division, be it religious, ethnic or regional. Hon. Dogara was not elected as a member of the house of representative and subsequently the speaker of the House of Representatives on the basis of his faith, neither was Babachir Lawal appointed SGF because of his region. They both found themselves in office to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A school of thought has it that both Dogara and Babachir nursed intentions of becoming vice presidential candidates to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and worked for his emergence. Their inability to secure such endorsement is touted as the singular selfish reason they have become very bitter and are moving round sowing seeds of division.”

