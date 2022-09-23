Lawyer Kayode Ajulo claims three northern governors ready to support Obi in 2023

A human rights lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, claimed on Friday three governors from the North have declared their readiness to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Ajulo, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, was however silent on the identities of the governors.

He also declared that Obi was not ready to be Nigeria’s president.

The lawyer urged the former Anambra State governor to spread his political tentacles beyond the Southern part of the country if he hopes to win the presidential election next year.

Obi is one of the major presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

Others are the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ajulo said: “I am aware of three governors from the north who have given indications to support him.

“I will still say Peter Obi is not ready to be president, because he is not ready to cross River Niger and even River Owena.

“Selling himself to the people of northern extraction may change the narrative.”

