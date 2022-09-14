Dogara-led Forum of Northern Christians insists on opposition to Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Forum of Northern Christians (FNC) led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated its opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the party’s presidential candidate and former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

The Forum, at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said it had not backed down on its rejection of the same-faith ticket and would continue to kick against it.

At the meeting which had in attendance former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, Elisha Abbo, an APC Senator from Adamawa State, former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba and all the state chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Dogara said the Forum was still making wide consultations ahead of the 2023 elections and would come up with a position in due time.

Dogara who confirmed the meeting in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter account, wrote:

“#NigeriaDecides2023: The fight for justice continues. Today, we held a consultative meeting with Christian leaders from the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in 2023.

“Our position on same-faith ticket stands; we will still meet with all the presidential candidates, across party lines and come up with our preferred choice,” he wrote in another tweet.

