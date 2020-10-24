GUINEA: Alpha Condé wins third term amid heavy violence, protests

The President of Guinea Alpha Condé has emerged the winner of Sunday’s presidential election, according to preliminary results released on Saturday, thus securing a controversial third term bid.

Reports say the results were announced amid heavy violence with the electoral commission stating that the 82-year-old obtained 59.5% of the vote.

His opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, claimed victory before the results were announced, alleging large-scale fraud.

Mr Diallo won 33.5% of the vote, the electoral commission said thus allowing Mr Condé to secure a third term in office.

However, Conde’s victory still requires confirmation by the country’s Constitutional Court before it is upheld.

Reports say gunfire erupted in Conakry, on Friday as provisional election results show President Condé, 82, is on course to win a controversial third term with opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo alleging large-scale fraud and declared himself winner.

The government has also cut off internet and phone services with residents reportedly holed up in their homes as the police are using live ammunition instead of tear gas against protesters.

