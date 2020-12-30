Gunmen abduct 30 people in Katsina villages

Gunmen on Wednesday morning abducted 30 persons from several communities in Dandume local government area of Katsina State.

Residents of one of the communities told journalists the gunmen trekked into the villages, shot sporadically as they moved around unhindered.

The affected communities are Garin Albasu, Ilalar Gangare and Unguwar Sallah.

”The gunmen stormed our village at about 1:00 a.m. and abducted more than 20 people including women and children.

“The gunmen also moved to neighbouring villages abducted people and rustled animals,” one of the residents said.

Bandit attacks in Nigeria’s North-West had increased in the last few months.

Gunmen suspected had earlier this month abducted over 300 students from a college in Katsina.

The students were released six days later in Tsafe, Zamfara State.

