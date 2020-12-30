Real Madrid held at Elche as Atletico end 2020 top of La Liga

The top of the Spanish La Liga will be occupied by Atletico Madrid when the league resumes in the New Year after they defeated Getafe on Wednesday.

A 20th-minute winner by Luis Suarez was enough to hand the leaders the entire three points from the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Suarez’s header handed Atletico manager Diego Simeone victory in his 500th game in charge of the club.

Second-placed Real Madrid had the chance to end the year at the top of the table, but results did not go their way.

Real, who needed a huge win in order to climb top, were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche on Wednesday night.

Atletico are now two points clear, with two games in hand, over their rivals and defending champions.

The Diego Simeone’s side are chasing a first league title since 2014.

