Suarez recounts ‘hurting’ final days at Barca, says Messi aware of his suffering

Atletico Madrid forward, Luis Suarez has publicly expressed his disappointment over how he was treated at Barcelona especially during his final days at the club.

Suarez, who moved to Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool, became the Spanish side’s third all-time goalscorer with 198 goals and helped them to claim three La Liga trophies.

The 33-year-old also four domestic cups and the 2015 Champions League in the process, but says he felt kicked out by the club.

“Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through,” said Suarez.

“I was hurt most of all by the way they did things, because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end.

“Not everyone knows what happened but the worst thing was going to training and being sent to a different group from everyone else because I was not allowed to play in practice matches.

“My wife could see how unhappy I was and she wanted to see me smile again and when the chance came to join Atletico I had no doubts.”

Suarez played alongside Lionel Messi throughout his stay at Camp Nou, and both players became friends even outside the pitch.

Following Suarez’s move to Atletico in September, Messi called out Barca’s board and criticized them for treating his fellow forward unfairly.

“I wasn’t surprised that Messi supported me publicly because I know him too well,” added Suarez.

“He knew the pain I was going through, the feeling that I was being kicked out was what hurt me the most.

“The way they did things was not right and Leo knows how me and my family suffered.”

Uruguayan Suarez has scored two goals in three matches for Atletico.

