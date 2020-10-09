RACE FOR WTO TOP JOB: S’African President, Ramaphosa backs Okonjo-Iweala

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her bid to become the first African woman to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Ramaphosa in a statement issued on Friday said Okonjo-Iweala was a highly distinguished African who had excelled in various public offices, in her native Nigeria, including responsibilities in the AU, and in numerous international assignments.

He wrote: “At a time when international organisations need to be repurposed, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is the right person to reposition the WTO in order to be an effective instrument for facilitating a fair, just, equitable and rules-based trading system,” Ramaphosa said.

“I have no doubt that she has the credentials and capability to restore order in an otherwise turbulent multilateral trading system.”

He also urged AU member states of the African Union to rally behind Okonjo-Iweala, one of the last two people still in the running for the post, the other being South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, another woman.

His comments came after the chairman of the African Union commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, declared that Okonjo-Iweala is “by far the best qualified candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO)”.

Mahamat who gave his backing in a statement issued on Thursday said that; “The African Union strongly supports her candidacy and calls on member states and friends of the continent to vote for her.”

Ms Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final two candidates – from an initial list of eight.

