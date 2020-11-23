Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Kogi

Gunmen on Saturday night abducted the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Ayingba, Kogi State, Dr. Azubuike Joel Ihenacho.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi State said in a statement issued on Monday by its Chairman, Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, their colleague was abducted at his residence in Ayingba.

The association appealed to security operatives to rescue the doctor.

The statement read: “Dr. Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State. He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car.”

The state police commissioner, Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the doctor’s abduction, said efforts were on to rescue the victim.

“Our men have entered the bush on their trail, we even saw other victims abandoned by the kidnappers. We are suspecting that it was locally arranged and we will get them in no time,” he added.

