Has CBN Gov, Emefiele, been sacked? Here’s what we know

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday, after eight years in charge.

There have been speculations that President Buhari relieved Emefiele of his duty, hours after the CBN chief headed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the financial regulator.

However, CBN Communications Director, Osita Nwansibe, in a phone conversation with Ripples Nigeria, said the speculation was false, and he did not have knowledge of such decision by President Buhari, “I’m not aware.” he said.

Speculation of Emefiele’s ouster follows his decision to contest in the Presidential election, taking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation to court over his ambition.

He became the first CBN governor to express interest in an elective position while still serving as the head of the financial regulator. Emefiele’s political ambition was trailed by criticism, considering INEC stores sensitive election materials with the CBN.

Emefiele has however withdrawn his suit against INEC and the AGF following President Buhari’s order that any of his political appointees interested in elective position should resign or drop their political ambition.

