‘He asked Nigerians to get APV for 2023 elections,’ Atiku’s man, Shaibu mocks Tinubu over another gaffe at APC rally

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace its presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in order to avoid more embarrassment in the 2023 election.

Shaibu, who made the call in a statement titled: “Tinubu should be Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic,” said Tinubu’s frequent gaffes had become source of embarrassment for many people in the country.

He said: “Tinubu may be a successful politician whose lifetime ambition is to be President of Nigeria, but it takes more than being a politician to become Nigeria’s President. Among other things, it takes credibility. The fact that everything about Tinubu is shrouded in secrecy should tell us that the APC presidential candidate lacks the credibility to govern a country like Nigeria.

“But more importantly, with the disaster that the APC administration has turned out to be, it will be more catastrophic to have a Tinubu as his successor. Governing Nigeria is not all about identifying surrogates who will man critical political offices for future political gains. Nigeria needs a debonair, cerebral, healthy, and suave President — a man in the mould of Atiku Abubakar.”

He noted that many Nigerians had become accustomed to the former Lagos State governor’s errors at public gatherings.

The PDP member added: “In his latest gaffe at the Lagos rally, he asked Nigerians to get their APV in order to vote for APC when even primary school children know that the PVC is the only item that admits a voter into a polling unit.

“If he is not saying that voter’s card has an expiration date, he is saying that young Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp or that 50 million youths should be recruited into the Nigerian Army and be fed with cassava in the morning, and ‘agbado’ in the night. How can you say Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp? Common, is that the kind of person we want to hand 21st Century Nigeria over to?

“Truth be told, old age is the most mis-recommending criterion against a Tinubu presidency. And examples abound to buttress this point. Just listen to any of his extempore speeches and what you find is a lack of coherence, logic and verve.

“It is for the purpose of unmasking the real Tinubu and exposing him for who he really is, that we have challenged the APC standard bearer to an hour-long television interview.”

