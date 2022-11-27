2023: Ex-presidential aspirant, Hayatu-Deen allays fears of security threats, backs INEC

The Chairman of Renaissance Development Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, said on Sunday the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agents are working together to tackle the security threats ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hayatu-Deen , who is a former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this during Newsnight, a pre-recorded show on Channels Television.

He expressed confidence in INEC’s capacity to handle the elections in Abuja and other places where there is likelihood of violence.

He said: “A lot of consultations are going on. Beyond that, there is also a lot of synchronisation efforts between the election umpire and the various security agencies.

“They are busy gathering, assimilating, and distilling unfiltered information. They know that this is high season for politics, they know that Abuja is a magnetic field.

“It stands to reason that as the security agencies run their various modules, and simulation exercises, it will be very obvious to them that Abuja will become a target. The Americans could not have left without a good reason and have shared that intelligence with the Nigerian authorities.”

Gunmen had earlier on Sunday set ablaze the INEC office in Izzu local government area of Ebonyi State and destroyed 340 ballot boxes and several other items in the facility.

