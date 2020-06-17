‘He won’t get our ticket’, PDP may have sealed Obaseki’s guber ambition

More revelations have emerged in the ongoing power tussle in Edo State, in the run-up to the forthcoming governorship election.

With the suspension of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, the state’s power equation has changed, as the party, being a major contender for the coveted seat has had its strenght weakened, as Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state, hoping to rove as a godfather now wields less influence.

With recent developments surrounding the certificate saga of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his disqualification from the race by the APC, leading to his resignation from the party, speculations are rife that he is on his way to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While many feel his position as incumbent will earn him the party’s ticket, Ripples Nigeria gathered that this may not be the case, as sources inside the party say the contending interests in the party would not make this possible.

A highly placed source within the party revealed that though Obaseki comes with good credentials, and obviously weigthy financial war chest, the PDP is also not a “baby party”.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “our great party would be glad to have him, but I don’t think he would get the ticket. For now what we may offer him is a chance to nominate appointments, and give him a soft landing when he leaves.”

“Mark my words, he won’t get our ticket but we’ll treat him fine, at least far better than what his former party had in stock for him”, the source added.

Political analysts conversant with Edo politics have suggested that Obaseki is likely to take a PDP deal, or move to a less known party, where he would be able to call the shots.

