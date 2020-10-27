Hear Falz’s prayer Nigeria as he turns 30

‘Bop Daddy’ crooner, Folarin Falana aka Falz turns 30 today (October 27) and the Nigerian rapper who is one of the front-liners of the #EndSARS protests has taken time-out to pray for the Nigeria of his dreams.

The lyricist who shared birthday wishes on Twitter as he clocked another year on Tuesday noted that it’s been a week since unarmed #EndSARS protesters were killed by soldiers at Lekki toll gate.

However, Falz prayed for a better tomorrow and a Nigeria he will be proud to call home.

He wrote; “Mixed feelings… It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate. I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.

READ ALSO: #EndSars: Falz pulls out of virtual Town Hall Meeting on police brutality, Joe Abah, Segalink opt in

“I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home,” Falz entreated.

This came after singer, Bez reacted to the immediate arrest of hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSars protests to vandalise property, and loot shops and warehouses where Covid-19 palliatives were stored.

Bez who took to his Twitter page on Monday to react to the development wondered why it is so easy to find and arrest about ”500 looters” without panels of investigation in hours, but so hard to arrest 1 police officer in years.

Join the conversation

Opinions