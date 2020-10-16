EndSars: Falz pulls out of virtual Town Hall Meeting on police brutality, Joe Abah, Segalink opt in

Popular rapper, songwriter and actor Folarin Falana aka Falz the bad guy has opted out of a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Ending Police Brutality organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports .

In a post on his official Twitter page on Friday, Falz who was listed among the panelists including; the Inspector General of Police, Joe Abah and Segalink, distanced himself from the panel.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner wrote; “I will not be on this panel. I was given false information. Plus there is no need for all this please!! The agenda is clear #5for5 #SARSMUSTEND.

The virtual meeting which will begin today, Friday, October, 16, at 3: 00 pm on Facebook, will dwell on conversations centered on ending police brutality.

The conversations which will be moderated by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare will accommodate inputs from Nigerian youths, the Inspector General of Police and the National Human Rights Commission.

