Hoodlums break into Abuja NYSC camp, loot items

Hoodlums have reportedly broken into the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

It as learnt that the assailants blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back.

They were seen with mattresses, chairs, rice, groundnut oil, and other items meant for the Corps members when the orientation programme resumes on November 9.

As at press time, gunshots were heard in the area, even as Police and the military personnel have been mobilized to the scene.

An helicopter was also seen hovering around the place.

