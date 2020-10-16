Soldiers beat policemen allegedly extorting motorists (Video)

A video has surfaced on the internet showing some men in an army uniform beating a police officer for allegedly extorting a motorist.
There is no indication from the video where or when the incident took place.
The soldiers in the video, made the policemen return the monies collected to some motorcyclist whom it seems they had collected bribes from.
This is coming on the heels of the EndSARS protest by several young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality. Watch the video below:
