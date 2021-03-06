Herdsmen kill two farmers in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Herdsmen on Friday killed two farmers in Isaba Ekiti, Ikole local government area of Ekiti State.

A resident of the community told journalists on Saturday the incident occurred when the farmers had a confrontation with the herdsmen in the area.

He said one of the victims was a security guard with a construction firm near the community.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said crisis between the farmers and herdsmen led to the death of the two victims.

He added that the bodies of the dead farmers have been deposited in a morgue at the Ikole General Hospital.

Abutu said: “There was a crisis between some farmers and herdsmen in the community and there were casualties.

“The police operatives had been deployed to the axis to maintain peace.

“Meanwhile investigation had already commenced to unravel the reason for the crisis and ensure that culprits are brought to book.

“Corpses of the victims had been deposited in the morgue.”

