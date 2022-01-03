Herdsmen reportedly sack Edo community

Suspected herdsmen reportedly attacked a farming community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State on Sunday.

Residents told journalists on Monday, the herdsmen who were in military uniform stormed the 2nd Abumere Ojigbelu Camp, chased the villagers away, and took over their farms, homes, and properties.

Some of the villagers are now taking refuge in other communities around Okada.

However, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Kotongs Bello, said the command has not been briefed on the incident.

By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi

