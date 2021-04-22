House of Reps to investigate ExxonMobil amid claims of mistreatment of Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

ExxonMobil has been accused of breaching Nigeria’s law on local content following a split in contract process which is said to favour foreign contractors against those in Nigeria.

The favourism was said to have affected some contractors who were disengaged in 2019 without reasons. The House of Representatives has intervened in the situation, calling for the recall of the affected contractors.

Following a motion by a lawmaker, Henry Nwawuba, which was titled ‘Urgent Need to Investigate the Corporate Attitude of ExxonMobil against Indigenous Service Providers.’ the lower chamber agreed to investigate the allegations.

Speaking during the plenary session of the legislature, Nwawuba listed Royalty Hotels and Eden Hotels as affected contractors whose contracts were terminated without clear reasons.

He said the Nigerian catering companies were replaced by foreigners, an act he said was against the content development act of Nigeria. Nwawuba said in a bid to disqualify local caterers, ExxonMobil requested unequal and biased procurement requirements.

“The House is aware of reports of unfair treatment of Nigerians who render various services to the company, especially the termination of the catering contract of Royalty Hotels and Eden Hotels – catering companies owned by Nigerians – in August 2019 without clear reasons and re-awarding same to West African Caterers – a foreign company – and employing two expatriates to supervise catering services against the NCD Act.

“The House is also aware that there is unequal/prejudiced and biased procurement requirements/conditions/processes for catering service provisions targeted at automatically disqualifying proficient Nigerian companies from participating in the new catering technical and commercial bid.”

The Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring has been tasked to investigate the allegation and invite management of ExxonMobil, National Petroleum Investment Management Services NAPIMS and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

