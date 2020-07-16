How Wike rescued me from heavily-armed policemen – Ex-NDDC MD

The ex-managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh, on Thursday revealed how Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, rescued her from heavily armed policemen that laid siege to her home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She told journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt that the heavily armed policemen tried to break the security door to her residence before the governor came in and ordered them out of her premises.

Nunieh was expected to appear before the House of Representatives committee probing the alleged misappropriation of N40billion in NDDC in Abuja Thursday.

But following her ordeal which reportedly began when fierce-looking policeman who stormed her residence supposedly on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, forced the committee to postpone the meeting till next week.

Nunieh told journalists she had earlier called Wike to inform him about the invasion of her residence by policemen, adding that the governor came to her rescue at the point the policemen were still trying to pull down the security door leading to her room.

She said: “They (policemen) started trying to break the security door. Because it was a security door, they spent time to try to break the door.

“Before, I asked them of their warrant of arrest and they said they didn’t have any. I then said I cannot go with any of the policemen. I need to see the warrant of arrest. We are not in a banana republic.

“So, my governor came and sent them out; and said why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber? My governor told them that they should leave the compound. I am safely here with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.”

She added that she was preparing to go to Abuja to give her submission to the House committee before the police raided her residence.

